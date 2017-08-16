Frank Clark Apologizes to Germain Ifedi, Seahawks for Punching Lineman in Face

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark told reporters Wednesday he apologized to offensive lineman Germain Ifedi for punching him in the face during a training camp fight on Aug. 3.

"The biggest message was just letting them know how remorseful I was," Clark said of his apology to Ifedi and the rest of the team, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "I just wanted to let them know that I was actually sorry. And I wanted to let Germain know that I was sorry, besides the team. That was my biggest thing."



Clark added the fight "was a heat of the moment thing" and that he let his "emotions overcome the situation" in a one-on-one drill with the offensive line.

Ifedi, who is currently penciled in as the Seahawks' starting right tackle, missed three days of practice due to injuries suffered in the fight.

Now back at full strength, Ifedi will be asked to play a pivotal role in a Seahawks line that's under pressure to perform.

Entering a new campaign, the Seahawks' front five ranks as the worst in Pro Football Focus' database after it "finished dead last a season ago in snap-adjusted run-blocking grade and snap-adjusted pass-blocking grade."

Clark, meanwhile, has returned to practice as a full participant after nursing a fairly minor MCL sprain.