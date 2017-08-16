    Kevin Durant Tweets on LeBron James Trade Talk: 'U Can't Trade a Legend'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    DELHI, INDIA - JULY 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors hosts a Jr. NBA Clinic in Delhi National Capital Region in Delhi, India on July 28, 2017. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)
    NBA Photos/Getty Images

    Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of LeBron James.

    The Golden State Warriors forward exchanged tweets with Lil Dicky on Wednesday, saying the Cavaliers "can't trade a legend" in response to the rapper saying Cleveland should trade James:

    Longtime NBA writer Chris Sheridan reported James is "100 percent leaving" the Cavaliers next summer, citing the four-time MVP's displeasure with ownership. James holds a player option for the 2018-19 season and can become an unrestricted free agent.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

