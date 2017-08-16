Kevin Durant Tweets on LeBron James Trade Talk: 'U Can't Trade a Legend'

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors forward exchanged tweets with Lil Dicky on Wednesday, saying the Cavaliers "can't trade a legend" in response to the rapper saying Cleveland should trade James:

Longtime NBA writer Chris Sheridan reported James is "100 percent leaving" the Cavaliers next summer, citing the four-time MVP's displeasure with ownership. James holds a player option for the 2018-19 season and can become an unrestricted free agent.

