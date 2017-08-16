Brock Osweiler Starting Browns vs. Giants, DeShone Kizer Elevated to 2nd String

David Richard/Associated Press

Brock Osweiler will start the Cleveland Browns' Monday preseason game against the New York Giants, but DeShone Kizer will be right behind him on the depth chart.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson made his decision public Wednesday, as the team announced on Twitter. Osweiler will start, Kizer will follow and Cody Kessler will serve as the third quarterback.

All three quarterbacks saw time during Cleveland's preseason opener, a 20-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Kizer was the best of the three, finishing 11-of-18 for 184 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His touchdown pass was a 45-yarder to Jordan Payton with less than two minutes remaining, which gave Cleveland the victory.

While the typical preseason caveat that he was facing backup defenders must be mentioned, he was far more effective than Osweiler (6-of-14 for 42 yards) and Kessler (5-of-10 for 47 yards).

If nothing else, Kizer represents untapped potential in the quarterback race as a second-round pick out of Notre Dame. After being given the opportunity to start for the Houston Texans last season, Osweiler threw 15 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in 15 games, failing to live up to expectations on the other side of a talented defense in Houston.

Kessler, a third-round pick of Cleveland's in 2016, played nine games for the Browns last season and threw for 1,380 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Browns haven't been to the playoffs since the 2002 season, and unsteadiness at quarterback during that span is a primary reason why.