Giancarlo Stanton's 6-Game HR Streak Ends vs. Giants, 2 Short of MLB Record

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton finally experienced a power outage on Wednesday when he failed to hit a home run for the first time in six games, finishing two games shy of tying the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive games with a homer.

Per ESPN.com, Stanton was able to reach base three times against the San Francisco Giants with two singles and a hit by pitch in Miami's 8-1 victory.

Three players—Dale Long, Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly—hold the MLB record with a home run in eight consecutive games. Stanton was the first player to homer in at least six straight games since Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis in 2012.

Stanton is having an outstanding season. He's already set a career high with 44 home runs and his current .645 slugging percentage leads MLB.

Since the All-Star break, the 27-year-old has taken his game to another level, hitting 18 home runs in 31 games. His streak of six straight games with a home run began on Aug. 10 against the Washington Nationals.