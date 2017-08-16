Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Watch Out' for Timberwolves Next Season

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns isn't trying to downplay expectations for his team heading into the 2017-18 season.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles, Towns said the rest of the NBA needs to "watch out" for the Timberwolves:

The Timberwolves finished with a disappointing 31-51 record last season, Tom Thibodeau's first as head coach. It was the 13th straight year they missed the playoffs and 12th straight year they finished under .500.

Earlier this offseason, Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden made a huge splash by acquiring three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls in a blockbuster draft-night deal. Thibodeau was Butler's head coach for four seasons in Chicago from 2011-15.

Butler's addition gives the Timberwolves one of the NBA's most exciting star trios. Towns and Andrew Wiggins combined to average 48.7 points, 16.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season.

The T-Wolves have taken bold steps to try to end their long playoff drought. Meanwhile, they'll present a tough challenge to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in the Northwest Division.