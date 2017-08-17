Boston Red Sox: 5 Reasons They're the New Team to Beat in the AL

0 of 5

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have been a contender all season, and lately they've looked like the team to beat in the American League.

Since July 31, Boston has won 12 of games, including an eight-game winning streak. Their 69-51 record entering play Wednesday gives them a 4.5-game cushion over the New York Yankees in the AL East and puts them five games back of the slumping Houston Astros for the best record in the Junior Circuit.

Boston still has issues, including the uncertain status of David Price's pricey left elbow.

Let's accentuate the positive, though, and run through five reasons why Boston could be the AL's new alpha dog.