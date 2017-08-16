Rusev Tastes Another Randy Orton RKO; Revenge Awaits at WWE SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE SummerSlam arrives, Rusev, twice now a victim of Randy Orton's RKO, will be seething.

The Bulgarian Brute again experienced embarrassment and a forced journey to the mat, courtesy of his new rival. The logical next step at Sunday's pay-per-view is for Rusev to strike back with a vengeance.

For Rusev, Tuesday's SmackDown must have felt quite familiar. Thanks to Orton charging at him and flooring him an RKO, he lay motionless on the canvas for the second week in a row.

This is beginning to feel like the precursor to a Rusev rampage.

Before Orton's attack, Rusev was devouring Chad Gable in a one-sided match. The heel flung Gable around the ringside area and bent him backward atop the announce table. The beastly predator version of Rusev was back in full force.

That's the Rusev we need to see storm into SummerSlam.

Anything short of The Bulgarian Brute clobbering Orton at the event will be a disappointment. Ryan Fogarty of Top Rope Press was spot-on when he wrote that Rusev needs to win convincingly here:

Rusev can easily be one of SmackDown's top stars and a cornerstone in the New Era. He will thrive as the bloodthirsty beast he was before WWE had him veer off into a soap-opera story involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.

The resurrection of Rusev will begin with him exacting his revenge on Orton, paying him back for this RKOs with a long stay inside the Accolade.