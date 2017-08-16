Carmella Teases MITB Cash-in at SummerSlam: Will SmackDown Star Pounce at PPV?

Credit: WWE.com

Standing on the entrance ramp with her Money in the Bank briefcase high in the air, Carmella made sure both Naomi and Natalya knew she was coming for them at WWE SummerSlam.

On the final SmackDown before Sunday's pay-per-view, The Princess of Staten Island teased the possibility of her cashing in heavy-handed fashion. The suspense her threat created, though, is something WWE is likely to stretch out.

Naomi sat in on commentary as her SummerSlam opponent Natalya defeated Becky Lynch. But before Natalya could do much celebrating or Naomi could intimidate her foe, Carmella emerged with her crony James Ellsworth at her side.

She told both women she planned to cash in her Money in the Bank contract at the marquee PPV. "Whoever wins...you lose," she said.

Is that an empty promise or is the blue brand really going to go with two cash-ins in the span of less than a week?

Baron Corbin tried to cash in on Tuesday's SmackDown, only to come up short. That failure leaves Carmella as the only WWE Superstar wielding a Money in the Bank briefcase. And it opens the door for her to nab the spotlight at SummerSlam.

Carmella is definitely going to be champion. She won't get the Corbin treatment.

She has improved leaps and bounds, as the folks at The New Age Insiders podcast pointed out:

But for now, her presence and that infamous briefcase will be used as dramatic devices. WWE is going to want to draw out Carmella's reign as Ms. Money in the Bank to build anticipation. She's the first woman to hold that title.

Her eventual cash-in is going to be massive. That will be even truer should she delay her ambush past SummerSlam.