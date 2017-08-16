Jered Weaver Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons with Angels, Padres

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Right-handed pitcher Jered Weaver officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Wednesday.

The San Diego Padres shared his announcement, which read in part, "I've decided to step away from baseball. While I've been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to."

Weaver last appeared in a game this season on May 19. The 2017 campaign was his only one with San Diego, and he pitched for the Los Angeles Angels from 2006 through 2016.

"Over the past decade, Jered established himself as one of the premier pitchers and fiercest competitors in baseball," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said, per the team's official website. "He built a tremendous reputation throughout the game, not only for his track record of success, but also as a consummate teammate and professional. On behalf of the Padres organization, I want to congratulate Jered on an outstanding career."

Unfortunately for Preller's team, Weaver struggled to replicate his success as one of the league's "premier pitchers" during the 2017 season. He appeared in nine games and posted a 7.44 ERA, and Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune recently noted he was moved to the 60-day disabled list because of his "balky left hip."

Despite the lack of success this year, Weaver turned heads as a member of the Angels. He was named to three straight All-Star Games from 2010 through 2012 and pitched in seven postseason games with the team.

He finished with a sub-4.00 ERA in eight of the first nine seasons of his career and a sub-3.00 mark three times during the span. He also finished second in American League Cy Young voting in 2011 (2.41 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 198 strikeouts in 235.2 innings) and third in 2012 (2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 188.2 innings).

While the 34-year-old Weaver is calling it quits on his MLB career, Preller was correct in describing him as one of the best pitchers of his generation.