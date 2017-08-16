Cristiano Ronaldo Calls 5-Match Ban 'Exaggerated and Ridiculous'August 16, 2017
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about his five-match ban after being sent off against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.
Ronaldo received the heavy suspension after pushing the referee when seeing red for a second bookable offence, which was given for diving.
The player offered his assessment on his official Instagram account:
Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea controversially dismissed the attacker as he went down in the box to try to win a penalty, but Los Blancos still won 3-1 in the first leg.
Ronaldo burst through the middle of the Barca defence but fell after a coming together.
The Portugal international reacted badly as he was given his marching orders and will now miss Real's opening game of the new La Liga campaign.