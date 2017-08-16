    Cristiano Ronaldo Calls 5-Match Ban 'Exaggerated and Ridiculous'

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid reacts after a red card during the Supercopa de Espana Supercopa Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 13, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about his five-match ban after being sent off against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

    Ronaldo received the heavy suspension after pushing the referee when seeing red for a second bookable offence, which was given for diving.

    The player offered his assessment on his official Instagram account:

    Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea controversially dismissed the attacker as he went down in the box to try to win a penalty, but Los Blancos still won 3-1 in the first leg.

    Ronaldo burst through the middle of the Barca defence but fell after a coming together.

    The Portugal international reacted badly as he was given his marching orders and will now miss Real's opening game of the new La Liga campaign.

