Cristiano Ronaldo Calls 5-Match Ban 'Exaggerated and Ridiculous'

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about his five-match ban after being sent off against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo received the heavy suspension after pushing the referee when seeing red for a second bookable offence, which was given for diving.

The player offered his assessment on his official Instagram account:

Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea controversially dismissed the attacker as he went down in the box to try to win a penalty, but Los Blancos still won 3-1 in the first leg.

Ronaldo burst through the middle of the Barca defence but fell after a coming together.

The Portugal international reacted badly as he was given his marching orders and will now miss Real's opening game of the new La Liga campaign.