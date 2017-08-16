    Lions 'Detest and Disavow' Use of Logo in Charlottesville Protest

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2017

    FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. The Detroit Lions said Tuesday, Aug. 15, that they “detest and disavow” any use of their logo associated with the event Saturday in Charlottesville. A photo taken at the demonstration showed someone with a logo similar to the one the Lions use, although it was blue and red and had stars on it. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions have issued a statement condemning the use of their logo during the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. 

    Lions spokesman Bill Keenist provided the statement to Bleacher Report via CNN:

    "We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville. We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country."

    NBC Sports provided an image of the Lions logo being used during the protest, with the phrase "Nog Ar Nog" written on the drum:

    According to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Nog Ar Nog is Swedish for "enough is enough."

    The Lions are the second Detroit-based sports team to disavow the use of their logo during the protest. The Red Wings threatened to take legal action after an altered version of their logo—in which the wheel spokes were made to look like the logo of a Nazi paramilitary organization founded under Adolf Hitler, the Schutzstaffel—was used by the protestors.

     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      The End of Season Tickets

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Best NFL Roster $165,281,503 Can Buy

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Appoints Harold Henderson to Hear Elliott Appeal

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Are the People's Favorite for Super Bowl

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report