Lions 'Detest and Disavow' Use of Logo in Charlottesville Protest

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have issued a statement condemning the use of their logo during the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Lions spokesman Bill Keenist provided the statement to Bleacher Report via CNN:



"We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville. We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country."

NBC Sports provided an image of the Lions logo being used during the protest, with the phrase "Nog Ar Nog" written on the drum:

According to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Nog Ar Nog is Swedish for "enough is enough."

The Lions are the second Detroit-based sports team to disavow the use of their logo during the protest. The Red Wings threatened to take legal action after an altered version of their logo—in which the wheel spokes were made to look like the logo of a Nazi paramilitary organization founded under Adolf Hitler, the Schutzstaffel—was used by the protestors.