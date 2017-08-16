Gilas Pilipinas Upset by South Korea, Eliminated from 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

STR/Getty Images

South Korea upset Gilas Pilipinas 118-86 on Wednesday to eliminate the Philippines in the quarterfinals of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon.

Gilas was unable to contain Korea's offensive attack, as the winners shot a remarkable 66.7 percent from the field and had eight players score at least nine points, including leading scorer Sekeun Oh with 22 points.

Korea raced out to a strong start, taking a 26-18 lead into the second quarter, and while Gilas countered with 31 points in the second, Korea matched it.

While the Philippines played sloppy defense in the opening half and throughout the game, it did receive another standout performance from guard Terrence Romeo.

He dropped 22 points in the first half, which led Chuck Araneta of Sports5 to make the following comment regarding his outburst:

Romeo was especially strong from downtown, as his continued makes from three-point range kept Gilas within striking distance.

FIBA's official Twitter account posted video of Romeo's marksmanship in the second quarter:

The Philippines trailed by eight points entering the locker room, but things got out of hand over the next 10 minutes of play.

South Korea outscored Gilas 29-13 in the third quarter and built what proved to be an insurmountable lead in the process.

Korea made 16 of its 21 attempts from three-point land and decimated the Filipino defense with its offensive sets, as pointed out by Philippine Basketball Association star Chris Tiu:

While the game was already well in hand entering the fourth quarter, Korea was merciless offensively and added to its lead in the final frame with 32 more points.

Wednesday's game was expected to be a battle due to the rivalry between Gilas and Korea, but the Philippines was favored after finishing group play undefeated.

South Korea went 2-1 and needed to beat Japan in a playoff just to make the quarters.

After beating Gilas decisively, however, Korea will move on to the semis where it will face the winner of the game between Iran and host Lebanon on Saturday.