Paulie Malignaggi Rips 'Pillsbury Doughboy' Dana White in Interview

John Locher/Associated Press

Paulie Malignaggi has verbally attacked UFC President Dana White, saying he would like to "punch" the businessman.

In an interview with the MMA Hour (h/t Mark Raimondi of MMA Fighting), Malignaggi called White "the Pillsbury Doughboy" after he released footage of the two-time former world champion's sparring session with Conor McGregor.

Malignaggi said:

"You put a white hat on him and give him a white shirt, he looks like the Pillsbury Doughboy. I just want to punch him in his belly button, so he can go ‘hoo hoo hoo,’ like that little laugh from the Pillsbury Doughboy, you know?"

Malignaggi expressed his dislike of White in the interview and questioned the way he treats athletes who operate under the UFC.

In an interview with Sky Sports (h/t Raimondi), White was critical of the former boxer's comments after footage showed McGregor getting the better of Malignaggi.

White said:

"Paulie has said some crazy things, some bad things about me. I felt sorry for the guy. It was a one-way beating. And a lot of people are saying Conor couldn’t box. Paulie was obviously lying about everything he said about the sparring match, so I released it."

"It was very one-sided, it was an absolute beating. And guess what? I think it was the right thing for Paulie Malignaggi to definitely leave—for his health’s sake."