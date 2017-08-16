Neymar Seemingly Hires UFC Fighter for Security Detail After Joining PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

What do you do after signing a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain following a record transfer fee? You better hire some security.

That's exactly what Neymar did, and he looks to have nabbed a world-class fighter to join his squad.

The UFC's Nordine Taleb appears to have picked up the side gig as Neymar's personal security. The French fighter is 5-2 in the UFC, with his last performance being a decision victory over Oliver Enkamp in May. Taleb's only two UFC losses came at the hands of two of the welterweight division's best prospects: Warrley Alves and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The welterweight is not currently slated for a return to the Octagon, but he posted to Instagram on Tuesday that he is hoping for another fight before the end of the year. He trains at Tiger Muay Thai and Montreal's famed Tristar gym alongside Georges St-Pierre.

In the meantime, he'll have Neymar's back. Taleb was spotted alongside the Brazilian superstar on August 10 by Twitter user @teamsdzz and appeared to be tasked with protecting him (h/t Metro.co.uk's Coral Barry). British newspaper the Sun also reported the world's most expensive soccer player has hired Taleb.

The paparazzi and autograph-hungry fans better stay in line and not get too close. Neymar's security detail can lay some serious hands on anyone who steps out of line to the soccer star.