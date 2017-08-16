Raiders Subject of More Super Bowl Bets Than Any Other NFL Team

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly received more futures wagers to win Super Bowl LII than any other team, including the reigning champion New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported the surge in bets on Oakland has dropped its 2017 NFL title odds from 20-1 to 6-1 at some at sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

"It's all Raiders," Station Casinos sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Purdum.

Oakland is followed by the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in the number of Super Bowl bets received at the Westgate SuperBook, according to Purdum.

The Patriots' failure to crack the top five is likely more due to a lack of upside from their low odds—just 4-1, according to OddsShark—than a belief they aren't a legitimate championship contender.

Meanwhile, the interest in the Raiders doesn't come as much surprise, especially considering their over-inflated odds when the market opened. They looked dangerous leading up to last year's playoffs before star quarterback Derek Carr suffered a leg injury to crush the 12-4 team's Super Bowl hopes.

Carr is now healthy again. Add that to the fact Oakland brought in running back Marshawn Lynch to bolster an offensive arsenal that already featured one of the league's best one-two punches at wide receiver in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, and the unit's outlook is bright.

The key question is whether the defense can reach a similar level. Although the Raiders possesses arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in Khalil Mack, the group as a whole ranked 26th in yards allowed last season.

In April, Mack made his expectations for the upcoming season clear, per Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group.

"Just win now," the game-changing linebacker said. "That's what it comes down to. That's all we want to do. Because we don't know what's going to happen down the line. This team we have now, we want to focus on winning now."

Carr, Mack and the rest of the Raiders will attempt to begin their Super Bowl journey when they travel to face the Tennessee Titans for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 10.