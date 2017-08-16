Luke Walton Comments on If Lonzo Ball Can Be Next Kobe Bryant

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is yet to step on the floor for an NBA regular-season contest, but his head coach has already been asked to compare him to an all-time great.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said "anything in life is possible" when asked by TMZ Sports if Ball is the next Kobe Bryant.

It is evident from the video TMZ Sports posted on its website the smirking Walton isn't ready to declare Ball as a better player than Bryant, but the coach also didn't want to undercut his young playmaker's potential either:

While Ball's rookie campaign won't officially start until the Lakers' season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 19, he was already awarded with the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League MVP when he averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

His passing ability was on full display as he served as the Lakers' clear-cut floor general from the backcourt.

Still, Bryant comparisons are far too premature. While the UCLA product's potential is one reason Los Angeles could be heading toward a better stretch after four straight sub-30 win seasons, Bryant is a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2007-08 league MVP.

If Ball could come even close to accumulating a career like Bryant's, the Lakers will be in ideal hands moving forward.