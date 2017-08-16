Joey Votto Joins Rare Company with Historic 20-Game Stretch

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

While he couldn't reach base via hit, his trio of walks extended his streak of reaching base at least twice to 20 games, matching the second-longest streak in the modern era, per Elias Sports Bureau.

He joins the likes of Ted Williams (21 games in 1948), Pete Rose (20 games in 1979) and Barry Bonds (20 games in 2004) as the only other players since 1900 to achieve the feat.

Over that stretch, which extends back to when Votto went 2-for-2 with two walks on July 26 against the Yankees, he's slashed an absurd .435/.611/.742. The 33-year-old has also collected five homers, 14 RBI and 26 walks over the past 20 outings.

An All-Star this season, Votto is leading the MLB in base-on-balls (98) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.05) prior to the start of Wednesday's action around the league.

The first baseman has also been inching closer to his career-high 37 long balls, which he achieved back in 2010. Votto, currently sitting at 31 homers, recently informed Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer that the surge is a product of a changing strike zone and more inside pitches.

All in all, it's been another stellar campaign for the former Most Valuable Player. Votto and the Reds will face the Cubs once again Wednesday, with John Lackey toeing the rubber against Cincinnati. He enters Wednesday with a 10-9 record, a 4.82 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.