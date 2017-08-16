WWE 2K18 Roster: 47 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Sanity Entrance Video

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

In conjunction with IGN, WWE revealed the first 47 playable Superstars that will be included in the WWE 2K18 video game Wednesday.



As seen in the following video, Corey Graves, Renee Young and Goldust listed the first batch of characters who will be available to gamers and WWE fans alike when WWE 2K18 comes out on Oct. 17:

In addition to that, IGN released video of Sanity's eerily realistic entrance, featuring NXT Superstars Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross:

More Superstars and features will be announced in the coming weeks as part of a four-episode series.

Many of the names announced Wednesday were expected due to their status as entrenched members of WWE's main roster, but there were some notable surprises.

Among those making their WWE video game debut in WWE 2K18 are Sanity and new Cruiserweight champion Akira Tozawa.

Several legends were announced as playable characters as well, including Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze, Bam Bam Bigelow and the British Bulldog, among others.

Seth Rollins is featured on the cover of the game, and it was previously revealed that Raw general manager Kurt Angle will be available to be used in the game as a pre-order bonus.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).