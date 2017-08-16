WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 16

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 16August 16, 2017
The Superstars of NXT will invade Brooklyn, New York, for the third consecutive year as the brand presents TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Before they arrive at Barclays Center, though, there was one last stop on WWE Network for the weekly NXT television show, headlined by an enormous main event pitting Drew McIntyre against Roderick Strong.
The top two contenders to NXT champion Bobby Roode, they waged war in a match where stakes were high for the former Mr. Ring of Honor.
Strong has spent weeks seeking revenge for disparaging remarks made by The Glorious One in reference to his family. He has also sought another opportunity at the top prize in NXT. To get both, he would have to defeat No. 1 contender McIntyre to earn a post-TakeOver match with Roode.
It would not be easy.
Neither would Asuka and Ember Moon's contract signing for their Women's Championship match Saturday night.
The rivals, whose issues will come to a head in what is sure to be an intense war of attrition at TakeOver, put their names on the dotted line Wednesday night as tension reigned supreme.
How did that segment play out, who emerged from the McIntyre-Strong match victorious and what else went down on the August 16 show?
Asuka and Ember Moon Sign Their TakeOver: Brooklyn III Contract
Just days from their NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Asuka and Ember Moon joined general manager William Regal in the squared circle for a contract signing.
Asuka appeared unmoved, arrogant even, when confronted by her top contender.
Ember ran through their history and what she considered the underhanded methods Asuka took in keeping her from the title. She vowed to end Asuka's undefeated streak and become the new champion in Brooklyn.
Asuka fired off a rant in Japanese, to which Moon smiled and stared her rival down.
Grade
B
Analysis
Short, sweet and to the point, this was exactly what it needed to be.
The feud itself is as hot as any on the brand, and the match should be a legitimate show-stealer barring any injury or off nights from the performers themselves.
Moon spoke with conviction and Asuka's rant was reflective of a champion feeling pressure for the first time in her NXT career. The story is strong, the heat off-the-charts and the anticipation at a high.
The Street Profits vs. Lars Sullivan and Chris Silvio
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford returned to the NXT Arena, drawing a solid reaction for The Street Profits' second televised appearance.
Dawkins and Ford ran over Chris Silvio, much to the dismay of his partner Lars Sullivan.
A spinebuster and frog splash combination finished Silvio off as The Street Profits scored a big win.
After the match, an infuriated Sullivan lifted Silvio on his shoulder, carried him to the locker room and threw him in the garbage.
Result
The Street Profits defeated Lars Sullivan and Chris Silvio.
Grade
B
Analysis
The win put over The Street Profits for the second week and continued the narrative of Sullivan, who is a freak of nature and will greatly impact NXT for the foreseeable future as long as he keeps working hard.
The charisma of Ford and Dawkins was on display here, and that will be immensely important in helping the team rise the ranks and eventually succeed at the top of the division.
So far, so good.
Ruby Riot vs. Billie Kay
Ruby Riot caught Billie Kay off guard early, scoring a series of roll-ups and mocking her. Kay unleashed anger and frustration on her tattooed opponent.
Kay worked over Riot, wearing down her arm and knee. The energetic babyface fought back, subdued Peyton Royce at ringside and delivered a bicycle kick for the win.
After the match, Royce voiced her frustration with Riot, claiming her win only proved lightning strikes once. "You will never be iconic," she said before checking on her partner.
Result
Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay.
Grade
C
Analysis
Riot appears to be on a treadmill of sorts, left with nothing of any real substance to do until NXT officials flesh out what it wants to do with the women's division in the aftermath of Asuka's historic reign.
Kay and Royce are a fun heel act, but until they actually win, their credibility is shot.
Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong
Roderick Strong seized control early, dropping McIntyre back-first on the ring apron.
The Messiah of the Backbreaker would continue a targeted attack on his opponent throughout the bout. He also cut off every attempt at a comeback, his desire to win the match and secure a bout with Bobby Roode evident.
McIntyre finally did fight back and set Roddy up for the Claymore. Strong answered with a knee that stunned his opponent.
NXT champion Bobby Roode interfered, causing a no-contest and preventing Strong from earning a match against him after TakeOver: Brooklyn III.
Result
Roderick Strong and Drew McIntyre fought to a no-contest.
Grade
B
Analysis
The match was strong but felt like it could have been much better. Given the finish, perhaps they held back just enough to keep fans wanting more.
Roode's interference was textbook heel, preventing Strong from earning a match with him and preserving his title reign in the process. Saturday, he will battle McIntyre, but Strong will be watching closely, ready to pounce if and when the time calls for it.