WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 16

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstars of NXT will invade Brooklyn, New York, for the third consecutive year as the brand presents TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Before they arrive at Barclays Center, though, there was one last stop on WWE Network for the weekly NXT television show, headlined by an enormous main event pitting Drew McIntyre against Roderick Strong.

The top two contenders to NXT champion Bobby Roode, they waged war in a match where stakes were high for the former Mr. Ring of Honor.

Strong has spent weeks seeking revenge for disparaging remarks made by The Glorious One in reference to his family. He has also sought another opportunity at the top prize in NXT. To get both, he would have to defeat No. 1 contender McIntyre to earn a post-TakeOver match with Roode.

It would not be easy.

Neither would Asuka and Ember Moon's contract signing for their Women's Championship match Saturday night.

The rivals, whose issues will come to a head in what is sure to be an intense war of attrition at TakeOver, put their names on the dotted line Wednesday night as tension reigned supreme.

How did that segment play out, who emerged from the McIntyre-Strong match victorious and what else went down on the August 16 show?