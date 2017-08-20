Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Win Tag Title at WWE SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose enjoyed a successful return to the tag ranks Sunday at SummerSlam, as they defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new Raw tag team champions. This was the fifth title change of the night.

One of the highlights of the match was Cesaro going into the crowd and ripping up a beachball that had been getting batted around.

It was a match that had the crowd in a frenzy and the WWE Universe singing its praise (warning: NSFW language):

Since changing their attitude and beating The Hardy Boyz for the tag titles at Extreme Rules, Sheamus and Cesaro have gone on an impressive run and established themselves as one of WWE's best tag teams in recent memory.

They retained the straps against the Hardys in an Iron Man match, and it was beginning to look as though there were no challengers capable of stepping up and giving them a run for their money.

That changed when Rollins and Ambrose were forced by Raw general manager Kurt Angle to team together against The Miz and his Miztourage.

The former Shield brothers were victorious but remained reluctant to officially renew their partnership.

Over the next few weeks, Rollins and Ambrose played mind games with one another. They alternated between helping and not helping each other during attacks from Sheamus and Cesaro, which created some questions regarding whether they would truly join forces again.

They also teased a reunion on several occasions with either Rollins or Ambrose offering a fist bump reminiscent of their Shield days, but the other was always reluctant to oblige.

That changed on the go-home episode of Raw prior to SummerSlam when The King Slayer and The Lunatic Fringe staved off Sheamus and Cesaro.

After finally going through with the fist bump, Angle announced that Rollins and Ambrose would team up to take on Sheamus and Cesaro in a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Rollins and Ambrose teamed up often during their time together in The Shield, but trust has been an issue ever since Rollins dissolved the group by attacking Ambrose and Roman Reigns with a steel chair in favor of joining Triple H and The Authority.

In recent months, Rollins has seen the error of his ways and apologized for going down that path. After getting some revenge on The Game by beating him at WrestleMania, Rollins was fully embraced by the WWE Universe once again.

Fans are always open to any semblance of a Shield reunion, and it was clear during the build toward SummerSlam that WWE had a red-hot angle on its hands.

That carried over into the pay-per-view, as the Raw Tag Team Championship match was undoubtedly among the most highly anticipated matches on the card.

With Rollins and Ambrose prevailing, the most intriguing act in WWE today appears likely to remain intact for the foreseeable future, and an extended feud with Sheamus and Cesaro seems to be in the cards as well.

