Delvin Breaux Has Fractured Fibula, Doctors Reportedly Fired for Misdiagnosis

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux has a fractured fibula but was initially diagnosed with a contusion. The misdiagnosis reportedly led to the firing of two team orthopedists.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reported the news Wednesday, noting the Saints fired Deryk Jones and Misty Suri. Breaux's significant injury will require surgery and keep him out for four to six weeks.

Triplett noted New Orleans was previously frustrated the 27-year-old wasn't recovering at the expected rate and "had an issue with Breaux's string of nagging injuries in the past." However, Triplett described the misdiagnosis case as "different" and pointed out the Saints aren't as likely either to trade or release Breaux in the immediate aftermath.

The LSU product appeared in all 16 games during the 2015 campaign, notching three interceptions, 19 passes defended and 45 combined tackles, per ESPN.com.

He couldn't replicate his success last year in part because he played just six games. He finished the year with a mere one pass defended and zero interceptions for a Saints secondary that was dead last in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

The cornerback combination of Ken Crawley, P.J. Williams and Damian Swann will likely be asked to shoulder more of the load until Breaux is ready to return from an injury that is more severe than initially thought.