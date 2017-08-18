Swansea City vs. Manchester United: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United hope to continue their fine start to the new Premier League season as they travel to Swansea City on Saturday.

The Red Devils were flying in their opening game of the season, defeating West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace on his league debut for the club, as United flowed forward with grace and purpose.

The Swans played out a goalless draw against Southampton in their first match, and it could be a difficult season for the south Wales side.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/ 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK only), NBCSN (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live, fubo.tv

Preview

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Swansea have a credible record against United in the Premier League, winning three of their last six meetings against the club, according to WhoScored.com.

However, United prevailed 3-1 during their visit to the Liberty Stadium last term, with Paul Pogba opening the scoring after his then-world-record transfer from Juventus.

The addition of Lukaku has offset the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and coach Jose Mourinho appears more relaxed in his technical area as his team now reflects his personality after a year in charge.

Lukaku's mobility was impressive against West Ham, but it was his link play with Marcus Rashford and Pogba that highlighted the team's progression under the self-proclaimed Special One.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With Gylfi Sigurdsson on his way to Everton, Swans coach Paul Clement could look towards former striker Wilfried Bony, as he attempts to strengthen his squad.

According to David Anderson of The Mirror, the Manchester City player could soon return after leaving in January 2015.

Swansea failed to score against the Saints in their opener, and the absence of Fernando Llorente through injury has squeezed their options.

Per BBC Sport, the Spaniard will not be fit when United arrive, but he could be ready for the game against Crystal Palace on Aug. 26.

Prediction

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Old Trafford was rocking as United produced their former swashbuckling style against the Hammers not seen since Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the Theatre of Dreams.

It is early to be thinking of titles and trophies, but Mourinho has the pieces of the jigsaw in place to execute a progressive season.

Swansea will suffer without Sigurdsson, as the Icelandic midfielder has been the heartbeat of the team since returning to the Liberty from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

United were better away from home last term, and their ability to counter should produce impressive results on the road.

Swansea will need to hit the visitors early if they want the three points on offer, but their opponents have sharpened their teeth over pre-season.

The Red Devils will expect to win their second match of the season, as Lukaku and Rashford once again produce the magic needed for victory.

Predicted Score: United win 2-0

