Floyd Mayweather Says He 'Absolutely' Won't Have Sex Before Conor McGregor Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is so focused on his upcoming bout with Conor McGregor, he is apparently cutting back some of his activities outside the ring.

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather said he "absolutely" will abstain from having sex before the much-anticipated boxing match. Mayweather and McGregor will square off Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The comment came in a video exchange with a reporter, which TMZ Sports posted on its website:

TMZ Sports also noted Mayweather's opponent may not be following the same protocol. In 2015, McGregor told talk show host Conan O'Brien, "That is most certainly a superstition that I do not abide by…I definitely have as much sex as possible."

McGregor will need as much energy as he can muster against Mayweather considering "Money" is a perfect 49-0 in his illustrious boxing career and is known for his lightning quickness and ability to avoid direct blows from his opponents with his quick footwork.

As for Mayweather, he hasn't stepped inside the ring since he defeated Andre Berto in September 2015. He coming out of retirement to fight McGregor.