Baron Corbin and the Best and Worst WWE Money in the Bank Cash-Ins of All Time

Credit: WWE.com

Baron Corbin made the wrong kind of history when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Jinder Mahal.

In an instant, The Lone Wolf joined the short list of Money in the Bank winners to not walk away with championship gold. A distraction from John Cena, a schoolboy pin from Mahal and a three-count from the referee wiped away Corbin's title hopes on Tuesday's SmackDown.

The absolute waste of the Money in the Bank concept and a foolish derailing of a rising star makes Corbin's cash-in among the very worst to date.

At its best, the Money in the Bank cash-in is a moment of great drama, a launchpad for a wrestler, the starting point of a great feud and a surprise dethronement.

Corbin's version, much like Damien Sandow's before him, was anything but that. Compare that to the magic that was Dolph Ziggler setting the crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ablaze four years ago. Corbin's move left folks scratching their heads; Ziggler's sent his career soaring.

After the latest Money in the Bank cash-in, let's dive into the highs and lows of the concept, looking at when handing in the briefcase resulted in dramatic art and when it simply flopped.