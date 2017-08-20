Neville Beats Akira Tozawa to Win Cruiserweight Title at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Credit: WWE.com

After losing the Cruiserweight Championship to Akira Tozawa on Raw, Neville gained retribution Sunday at SummerSlam by defeating Tozawa to regain the title by landing a Red Arrow.

The reaction to Neville's win had lots of fans wondering why there was a title change six days ago:

Tozawa shocked the WWE Universe on Raw when he was given an unadvertised shot at the Cruiserweight Championship less than one week prior to SummerSlam.

While the Japanese Superstar had fallen short in his previous attempt at Great Balls of Fire, he earned another crack at Neville by beating Ariya Daivari in a bout for the No. 1 contendership.

Tozawa's early match against Neville was unexpected, but the result was even more shocking. After The King of the Cruiserweights misfired on a Red Arrow, Tozawa took to the skies and nailed Neville with a senton to become the new cruiserweight champion.

That victory set off a massive celebration involving Tozawa and Titus O'Neil on 205 Live, but Neville decided to crash the party.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of 205 Live, The Man That Gravity Forgot was beside himself over losing the title:

Prior to dropping the belt to Tozawa, Neville had held it for more than six months and established himself as unquestionably the most dominant force in the division.

During his reign, Neville ran through an impressive amount of top competition, including Austin Aries, Rich Swann, Jack Gallagher and TJP.

It went a long way toward rebuilding Neville's credibility after he was largely squandered on the main roster despite enjoying a great deal of success in NXT, including a run as NXT champion.

With the exception of his loss to Neville at Great Balls of Fire, though, it can be argued that Tozawa has been just as difficult to beat.

He prevailed in a lengthy feud over Brian Kendrick and then appeared to reach the next level when he linked up with Titus Worldwide and became a championship contender.

Neville and Tozawa are unquestionably two of the top competitors the cruiserweight division has to offer, so pitting them against each other in a rematch at SummerSlam created a big-match feel with the title once again on the line.

With Neville taking a win back from Tozawa on Sunday, every indication is that the evenly matched Superstars will continue to engage in the cruiserweight division's top feud for the foreseeable future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).