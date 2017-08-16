Georges Niang Reportedly Signs Warriors Contract, Will 'Likely' Play in G-League

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Golden State Warriors and free-agent forward Georges Niang came to terms on a partially guaranteed contract.

Wojnarowski added that Niang is expected to play for Golden State's G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz during the 2017-18 season.

After a productive collegiate career at Iowa State that saw him twice earn All-Big 12 First-Team honors, Niang was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Niang appeared in 23 games for the Pacers, averaging just 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds per contest in limited action.

He also spent some time with Fort Wayne of the G-League, putting up 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in six appearances.

Niang was waived by the Pacers in July, but he will have an opportunity to provide depth for the reigning champions.

Golden State's 15-man roster is full, but it has one two-way contract remaining, which means Niang will spend most of his time in the G-League while being available for temporary call-ups to the NBA roster if injuries strike.