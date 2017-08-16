WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 15

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 15August 16, 2017
The penultimate stop on SmackDown Live's televised road to SummerSlam featured an unforgettable moment at the top of the card.
Baron Corbin, the 2017 Money in the Bank winner, unsuccessfully cashed in his briefcase. He lost to Jinder Mahal in questionable fashion and now enters SummerSlam without the intrigue he would otherwise have.
The Lone Wolf's fall from grace was not the only headline from Tuesday's show.
AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon built to the United States Championship match Sunday night with a segment that left fans eager to witness the latest chapter in their story.
Chad Gable's uphill climb to relevance on Tuesday nights hit a speed bump this week, while Tamina and Lana's forged friendship continues to intrigue.
Loser: Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin's run as Mr. Money in the Bank came to an end Tuesday night, not with a bang but a whimper.
The Lone Wolf looked to wipe out a banged-up Jinder Mahal and become WWE champion. Unfortunately, he took his eye off rival John Cena, who provided just enough of a distraction for The Modern Day Maharaja to score a quick schoolboy rollup and turn Corbin's dream into a nightmare.
Corbin looked like an idiot as he stomped around the ring, irate that his championship aspirations were erased in such unflattering fashion. He was outsmarted, made to look stupid by the booking decision forced upon him.
At SummerSlam, he will seek vengeance against Cena and likely unleash an anger and rage we have not seen out of the NXT export to this point. Yet, all of that rings hollow given how unceremoniously his chase of the WWE title came to an end.
The Lone Wolf was done dirty by WWE Creative Tuesday night. While the unfathomable way in which he lost his championship opportunity may awaken an anger in him that will help him in the long run, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Corbin is the nerd who lost his title shot because he took his eye off his opponent and ate a rollup as a result.
Winners: Lana and Tamina
The dynamic between Lana and Tamina has, to this point, made for some interesting television.
Last week, Lana promised to use her ambition to get Tamina back into championship contention. This week, the second-generation competitor took exception to the fact that she did not have a match Tuesday night, despite their agreement.
Lana bluntly admitted to Tamina that no one sees her. She told her associate that people walk right by her, as if she is not there. They do not believe in her, but with some of the Ravishing Russian's cunning and ambition, she will have Tamina ready to crush the competition.
After weeks of trying to prove herself as a wrestler, Lana reverted to the role of manager, looking and sounding strangely like the woman who guided Rusev to a year-long undefeated streak and his first United States Championship.
While it feels far too early to abandon Lana's in-ring aspirations, positioning her as the manager of Tamina in a chase for championship gold has the potential to rejuvenate her charge and put Lana in the best position to succeed.
Together, they can run a division still searching for a legitimate lead villain.
Loser: Chad Gable
Chad Gable is an interesting case of a Superstar who management appears to want to push but does him wrong at every turn.
Case in point, Tuesday's broadcast.
Gable squared off with Rusev in a rematch of their battle two weeks ago, when suddenly he went from promising young star to tackling dummy for The Bulgarian Brute. He was beaten down and left lying, a tool used to help heat up Rusev in time to get his ass kicked by Randy Orton at SummerSlam.
The former Olympian built momentum for himself via a series of matches with AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and the aforementioned Rusev, only to be obliterated and have any heat he may have had vanished via nonsensical beatdown that could have been saved for someone like Mojo Rawley.
Gable will never be able to achieve greatness as long as WWE Creative appears content to let him hang around the midcard, sometimes looking spectacular, sometimes the focus of a heel's rage.
Winners: AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon
When AJ Styles and Kevin Owens have worked with each other as often as they have, it is imperative to come up with new angles and developments to keep things fresh.
WWE Creative has done just that, adding SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon to the mix and creating tension and compelling storytelling.
In consecutive weeks, McMahon has been kicked by both champion Styles and challenger Owens. His frustration over the championship squabble between the two will weigh heavily on Sunday's title bout.
Will Shane-O-Mac reintroduce his rivalry with Styles from earlier this year by (inadvertently or purposely) costing him the title? Will he spark a rivalry with Kevin Owens over issues that present themselves over the course of the SummerSlam match?
Whatever the case may be, his role as referee has brought renewed interest to a match that otherwise would have been a repetitive addition to Styles and Owens' bloated rivalry.