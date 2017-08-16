WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 15

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The penultimate stop on SmackDown Live's televised road to SummerSlam featured an unforgettable moment at the top of the card.

Baron Corbin, the 2017 Money in the Bank winner, unsuccessfully cashed in his briefcase. He lost to Jinder Mahal in questionable fashion and now enters SummerSlam without the intrigue he would otherwise have.

The Lone Wolf's fall from grace was not the only headline from Tuesday's show.

AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon built to the United States Championship match Sunday night with a segment that left fans eager to witness the latest chapter in their story.

Chad Gable's uphill climb to relevance on Tuesday nights hit a speed bump this week, while Tamina and Lana's forged friendship continues to intrigue.

Those Superstars earned the most recognition from another strong episode of the Tuesday night delight.

Delve deeper into why with this recap of the August 15 episode.