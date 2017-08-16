New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees (63-55) will go for their third straight win over the New York Mets (53-64) as small road favorites when the four-game interleague series shifts to Citi Field on Wednesday.

The Yankees won the first two games at home by a combined score of 9-6 following a 5-4 victory Tuesday.

Betting line: The Yankees opened as -136 favorites (wager $136 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.0-3.8, Mets (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees will lean on veteran southpaw Jaime Garcia (5-8, 4.50 ERA) once again here after he turned in a solid effort in a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox last Friday.

The 31-year-old walked away with a no-decision but pitched better than in his first start with the team, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

In his debut, Garcia surrendered six runs and five hits in 4.2 innings of an eventual 7-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians, walking four and striking out four.

Why the Mets can pay on the MLB lines

The Mets have won three of the past four home meetings with the Yankees, so they will have that going for them in this spot. Now they just have to hope young righty Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.16) can get back on track and end a three-start winless streak.

The 24-year-old has gone 0-2 in his past three outings, giving up 18 runs and 25 hits in just 12.1 innings. However, before that skid, he won three in a row, allowing three earned runs and 13 hits in 19 innings of work.

Gsellman has pitched much better at home too, earning three of his wins there with a 5.13 ERA.

Smart betting pick

This matchup has over written all over it. Five of the last seven games between the teams have finished above the total, including three straight at Citi Field. Both of these pitchers have been awful for the most part this year as well, so it is difficult to trust either of them with a side bet on the Vegas lines. Wager on a high-scoring affair instead.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in 12 of the Yankees' last 17 games on the road.

The Yankees are 6-2 in their last eight games against the Mets.

The Mets are 1-5 in their last six games at home.

