FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Neymar Leads TOTW 48 After PSG Debut

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-0 win at Guingamp on Sunday and registered a goal and an assist.

It was a classy display from the Brazilian following his world-record £200 million move to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona, and he has been rewarded with a prime spot in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 48.

Other notable inclusions are Wayne Rooney following his winner for Everton against Stoke City and Radamel Falcao after he netted a stunning hat-trick for Monaco against Dijon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and centre-back Pepe have all been awarded in-form cards, the latter after hitting the ground running with new club Besiktas.

EA Sports announced Team of the Week 48 on Wednesday:

Here's a closer look at the lineup:

Starting XI

Position: GK Agustin Marchesin, America, Argentina. Rating: 81

Position: CB Pepe, Besiktas, Portugal. Rating: 90

Position: LB Alex Telles, Porto, Brazil. Rating: 85

Position: LWB Justin Morrow, Toronto FC, United States. Rating: 74

Position: CAM Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur, Denmark. Rating: 89

Position: CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United, Armenia. Rating: 90

Position: CM Steven Defour, Burnley, Belgium. Rating: 85

Position: RM Yimmi Chara, Atletico Junior, Colombia. Rating: 81

Position: LW Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil. Rating: 97

Position: CAM Wayne Rooney, Everton, England. Rating: 87

Position: ST Radamel Falcao, Monaco, Colombia. Rating: 88

Substitutes

Position: GK Chris Maxwell, Preston North End, Wales. Rating: 64

Position: LB Chris Brunt, West Bromwich Albion, Northern Ireland. Rating: 80

Position: CM Blerim Dzemaili, Montreal Impact, Switzerland. Rating: 83

Position: CDM Andreas Bouchalakis, Nottingham Forest, Greece. Rating: 74

Position: RM Matteo Tosetti, FC Thun, Switzerland. Rating: 64

Position: RW Brandley Kuwas, Heracles Almelo, Netherlands. Rating: 72

Position: ST Jack Marriott, Peterborough United, England. Rating: 64

Reserves

Position: CM Thomas Mangani, Angers, France. Rating: 81

Position: ST Abel Hernandez, Hull City, Uruguay. Rating: 81

Position: ST Nicolas Castillo, UNAM, Chile. Rating: 84

Position: CF Timofei Kalachev, Rostov, Belarus. Rating: 80

Position: ST Steve Mounie, Huddersfield Town, Benin. Rating: 74

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar's latest in-form card has him rated at a stunning overall 97. With dribbling at 98, pace at 96, shooting at 94 and passing at 93, he is undeniably one of the most devastating attackers in the game.

The Brazil international's physicality is in the 70s, and he remains a slight player compared with, say, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

But his skill on the ball, vision and finishing mean he arguably does not need great strength, and many of his best qualities were on show against Guingamp.

Neymar contributed all over the park at the Stade de Roudourou, netting an instinctive finish for PSG's third in the 82nd minute and, perhaps most eye-catching of all, setting up Edinson Cavani for his goal with a perfect pass, per BT Sport Football:

He has seemingly started at PSG where he left off for Barca and could even improve further in Ligue 1 as he takes on the responsibility of being his club's star player.

Wayne Rooney, Everton

A man who knows all about being the focus of attention, Rooney made the perfect start to his second spell at Everton as he netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over Stoke in the 2017-18 Premier League's opening weekend.

Playing as a No. 10, the former Manchester United man was talismanic as the Toffees claimed all three points to open a crucial season.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

He started the crucial move late in the first half with a ball out to the right and then ghosted into the box before finishing with a brilliant guided header into the corner of the net.

As a result, Rooney has seen his overall rating boosted to an impressive 87, and with shooting and physicality in the 90s, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Radamel Falcao, Monaco

Falcao was an unquestionable flop in his two seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, he has been brilliant since his return to Monaco, playing a major role last season as they won Ligue 1, contributing 21 goals and five assists in 2016-17 in 29 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

The Colombian striker has picked up where he left off in the new campaign and added to his goal in the season-opener against Toulouse with a fine treble in Monaco's 4-1 drubbing of Dijon on Sunday.

His second of the match was a quite brilliant curling lob into the top corner from the edge of the box, a goal it will be difficult to better for the rest of the campaign, per French football writer Robin Bairner:

Falcao's latest in-form card is fairly menacing. An overall rating of 88 is deservedly supplemented with dribbling at 90, shooting at 91 and physicality at 88.