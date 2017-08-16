Eli Manning Says He Can Play 4 More Seasons in the NFL

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, heading into his age 36 season, said Tuesday that he believes he can continue playing until at least 40.

"Yeah, I think sitting here right now, I think I can play another four years," Manning told Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com.

"That's the way the body feels. ... Again with football, you don't know what's going to be the difference, how you're going to feel next year. And right now I still have the same enthusiasm and I'm working hard and I like doing the training and watching film and doing everything ... I have to do to prepare for it. So I don't see it slowing down. I think until the time comes or that changes, I'm going to keep going as hard as I can."

Manning is under contract for the next three seasons. He would have to play until the 2020 campaign to turn 40 during his NFL career.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning threw for 4,027 yards and 26 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 2016. He's started all 16 games for the Giants in each of the last 12 seasons. With no major injury history and a relatively steady performance level each of the last three years, there's little reason to believe Manning will suddenly fall off and be unable to perform as a starter.

Whether it's with the Giants is another question entirely. The team selected Davis Webb in the third round of April's draft and may wind up tabbing him as the quarterback of the future if he develops well behind Manning.