Kobe Bryant Criticizes Donald Trump on Twitter

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant joined several members of the NBA and reacted to President Donald Trump blaming "both sides" for violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a post on Twitter, Bryant relayed a GIF of a puzzled Steve Harvey with the caption "#presidency" following Trump's press conference Tuesday:

At Tuesday's meeting with reporters, Trump asserted both white nationalists and counter-protestors were to blame for the events that left 19 people injured and 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead, according to CNN.

"I think there is blame on both sides," he said, per the New York Times' Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman. "You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I'll say it right now."

In the aftermath of those remarks, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke out at his charity event and referred to Trump as the "so-called president," according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

Earlier in the day, James tweeted that "Hate has always existed in America" and "Donald Trump just made it fashionable again!"