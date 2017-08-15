Title XI Lawsuit Against Baylor Dropped by Former Student

LM Otero/Associated Press

Jasmin Hernandez, a former student at Baylor University, reached a settlement in her Title IX lawsuit with the school, ESPN's Paula Lavigne reported Tuesday.

Hernandez was the victim of a sexual assault in 2012 by former Baylor Bears football player Tevin Elliott. Elliott received a 20-year prison sentence in January 2014.

Lavigne shared a comment from Hernandez's attorney, Alexander Zalkin, about her decision to settle the case.

"You kind of weigh the costs and benefits of continuing, and for her, it reached a point where she felt she could resolve the case and have some closure and move forward," Zalkin said. "It was the right time for her."

Hernandez filed her lawsuit in March 2016, at which point her identity as the victim of the assault was revealed. In the lawsuit, Hernandez claimed she told the Waco Police Department about the assault and spoke with her mother as well, according to the Dallas Morning News' Sue Ambrose and David Tarrant.

Hernandez's mother said the Baylor counseling center and student health center said they were both too full to serve Hernandez. She also said she attempted to contact former head football coach Art Briles, only receiving a call from Briles' secretary to say the Baylor athletic department was "looking into" the allegations.

Hernandez also contended school officials had known about previous allegations against Elliott and failed to act.

In the wake of increased scrutiny of its handling of sexual assault allegations, Baylor commissioned law firm Pepper Hamilton to examine the situation.

Baylor released a findings of fact from Pepper Hamilton in May 2016 in which the firm determined "institutional failures at every level of Baylor's administration directly impacted the response to individual cases and the Baylor community as a whole."

Following the report, Baylor fired Briles and demoted Kenneth Starr from his position as university president. Starr resigned completely from the school in August 2016. Athletic director Ian McCaw resigned in May 2016 as well.