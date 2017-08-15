    Title XI Lawsuit Against Baylor Dropped by Former Student

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. The NCAA board of governors has adopted a policy that requires sexual violence education for all college athletes, coaches and athletics administrators. Campus leaders such as athletic directors and school presidents will be required to attest that athletes, coaches and administrators have been educated on sexual violence each year. The move follows a number of high-profile assault cases, including Baylor. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    Jasmin Hernandez, a former student at Baylor University, reached a settlement in her Title IX lawsuit with the school, ESPN's Paula Lavigne reported Tuesday.

    Hernandez was the victim of a sexual assault in 2012 by former Baylor Bears football player Tevin Elliott. Elliott received a 20-year prison sentence in January 2014.

    Lavigne shared a comment from Hernandez's attorney, Alexander Zalkin, about her decision to settle the case.

    "You kind of weigh the costs and benefits of continuing, and for her, it reached a point where she felt she could resolve the case and have some closure and move forward," Zalkin said. "It was the right time for her."

    Hernandez filed her lawsuit in March 2016, at which point her identity as the victim of the assault was revealed. In the lawsuit, Hernandez claimed she told the Waco Police Department about the assault and spoke with her mother as well, according to the Dallas Morning News' Sue Ambrose and David Tarrant.

    Hernandez's mother said the Baylor counseling center and student health center said they were both too full to serve Hernandez. She also said she attempted to contact former head football coach Art Briles, only receiving a call from Briles' secretary to say the Baylor athletic department was "looking into" the allegations.

    Hernandez also contended school officials had known about previous allegations against Elliott and failed to act.

    In the wake of increased scrutiny of its handling of sexual assault allegations, Baylor commissioned law firm Pepper Hamilton to examine the situation.

    Baylor released a findings of fact from Pepper Hamilton in May 2016 in which the firm determined "institutional failures at every level of Baylor's administration directly impacted the response to individual cases and the Baylor community as a whole."

    Following the report, Baylor fired Briles and demoted Kenneth Starr from his position as university president. Starr resigned completely from the school in August 2016. Athletic director Ian McCaw resigned in May 2016 as well.

    Related

      Baylor Football logo
      Baylor Football

      Rhule Believes Baylor O-Line Has Developing Rotation

      Baylorbears
      via Baylorbears
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Georgia Lands 4-Star WR Elijah Moore

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      FAU Lands Ex-Oklahoma 4-Star QB Robison

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Mendenhall: UVa 'Stands United' Amid Charlottesville Unrest

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report