    Miguel Cabrera's Back Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as 2 Herniated Disks

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes off his batting helmet after he scored during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera was diagnosed with two herniated disks in his back following an MRI exam, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

    He left Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins with tightness in his lower back, via Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

    Cabrera's injury comes during the worst season of his MLB career. He's batting .249 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI in 130 games. His .399 slugging percentage is also more than 100 points below his career average (.553).

    When the Tigers re-signed Cabrera to an eight-year contract extension through 2023, the concern was always that his impressive combination of performance and durability couldn't last forever. Even Cabrera—one of his generation's greatest hitters—isn't immune to the aging curve.

    The 34-year-old's injury is a concern for Detroit, whose 62-94 record is tied for the second-worst in the majors. Cabrera owed a little over $30 million for each of the next six seasons. The Tigers' hope of getting anywhere close to full value from Cabrera's contract hinges significantly on him staying healthy.     

