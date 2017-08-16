Ryan Dilbert's 10-Count: Shinsuke Nakamura Would Make Electrifying WWE Champion

Credit: WWE.com

1. The King of Strong Style Needs to Be the King of SmackDown

There is ample reason to celebrate should Shinsuke Nakamura saunter out of the Barclays Center with the WWE Championship in hand.

SmackDown will be an improved show with Nakamura at the helm. The blue brand's main event scene will feature top-notch matches. And there will be an electricity running through the product thanks to the added spotlight on Nakamura's rock-star aura.

When The King of Strong Style faces Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on Sunday for the WWE title, he no longer has to worry about Baron Corbin wiping away his victory with a Money in the Bank cash-in.

Corbin used up that contract on Tuesday's SmackDown and came up short. Now Nakamura's chances to leave New York with a gold strap in his possession are far higher.

And a title change at Sunday's pay-per-view is a more thrilling option than staying pat with Mahal.

The Maharaja has been fine to pretty good as the champion. His matches have been solid. His promos have been average.

The fact that AJ Styles and Kevin Owens' battles for the United States Championship has been more high-profile than Mahal's title run speaks to WWE feeling the same way.

A well-booked Nakamura title run would outshine what Mahal has done in recent months. The King of Strong Style taking on the likes of Rusev, Owens, Corbin and eventually Styles would result in hard-hitting art.

Credit: WWE.com

Nakamura simply has more presence than Mahal, too.

Putting him in the spotlight would make SmackDown a more electric product. As Jake Barnett of ProWrestling.net put it: "Getting experimental with someone like Nakamura as champion could make for better overall television."

Nakamura is a fresh face with headlining experience. He's a unique, compelling entity. He's the rare wrestler who doesn't even need to talk to get the crowd behind him.

SummerSlam is WWE's chance to fully recognize that, let Nakamura sit in the SmackDown throne and reap the benefits.

2. The A-Lister Left Out?

If the SummerSlam card stays the way it is, the Intercontinental Championship won't be a part of the PPV. And The Miz will end a streak of SummerSlam IC title bouts.

This would be the first time since 2013 that The Miz wasn't defending or battling for the IC crown at SummerSlam, per the Internet Wrestling Database.

The Miz lost the title to Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2014. He failed to dethrone Ryback in a Triple Threat match that also included Big Show. And he retained the gold at last year's SummerSlam against Apollo Crews.

It's a shame to see this run come to an end, especially considering how much SummerSlam has showcased that championship from Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith to Triple H to The Rock.

3. Throwback Video of the Week: D-Generation X



Filed under "news that makes you feel old": D-Generation X formed 20 years ago, as WWE.com noted.

In 1997, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and Rick Rude roamed the WWE landscape for two months before actually giving their group a name. It was during an exchange with Bret Hart that the faction found its moniker:

The influential, memorable group hit a number of right notes, including that perfect name.

4. Where is Ohno?

Kassius Ohno returned to NXT in February and has since moved comfortably in the "most underutilized talent" spot.

At NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III on Saturday, which WWE has hailed as the biggest event in NXT history, Ohno isn't anywhere on the card. It looked as if he was headed for a collision with former friend Hideo Itami, but Aleister Black is facing Itami instead.

Ohno didn't wrestle at TakeOver: Chicago, either. In fact, his only TakeOver match to date has been an eight-man tag match at TakeOver: Orlando.

It's odd to see WWE bring back Ohno, only to leave him on the bench so often. He's the perfect fit as a marquee star for this brand, the kind of high-work-rate indy star that NXT's core fans adore. And there's nothing for him in Brooklyn, just as it was in Chicago.

The NXT food chain is out of whack when someone like Ohno is becoming a non-factor for its top shows.

5. The Brahma Bull Gets an Upgrade

The Rock's trademark bull tattoo is now a thing of the past. The Great One shared an Instagram post of the cover-up ink that has replaced it:

The Rock isn't one for a subtle improvement it seems. The new version is quite the work of art.

Now if only Brock Lesnar would visit The Rock's artist to do something about that awful sword tattoo on his chest.

6. Don't Undervalue TNA's Role in the Women's Revolution



Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Velvet Sky were all kicking ass for TNA (now Global Force Wrestling) long before WWE introduced the Divas Revolution.

The story of how women's wrestling has grown in recent years and how it has been showcased far more than in the past isn't complete without including the history of the GFW Knockouts Division. That company was putting its women in Last Knockout Standing matches and steel-cage bouts long before WWE's recent shift.

GFW's list of its best women's matches is a reminder of that.

Kim, Kong and the Knockouts paved the way for the Mae Young Classic just as much as any of the women WWE has paid tribute to in promos for the event. They increased the appetite for quality women's wrestling. They provided more clear proof that the women can be far more than eye candy and novelty.

7. Orton's SummerSlam Slide

John Cena's SummerSlam losing streak is getting plenty of attention, but Randy Orton has stumbled at the summer PPV of late, too.

The Viper last won a SummerSlam match in 2013, when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Daniel Bryan. Since then, Orton has lost three consecutive matches at the event, per CageMatch.net.

Roman Reigns, Sheamus and Brock Lesnar have all taken down The Apex Predator.

Rusev has to hope WWE has a similar mindset when it comes to his clash with Orton. The Bulgarian Brute needs a big win in a bad way. Taking down a nine-time WWE champ at the second biggest event of the year certainly qualifies, even if Orton is in a SummerSlam slump.

8. An Introduction to Adam Cole

Former Ring of Honor champ Adam Cole is heading to Full Sail University, bay-bay!

Rumors of him joining WWE swirled for weeks and now it's becoming a reality. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Cole has signed a deal to be a part of WWE's NXT brand.

For those unfamiliar with his work at ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla or elsewhere, take some time to soak up his excellence in these bouts:

Cole will join a restocked NXT roster that also includes old rival, O'Reilly. Now a number of dream matches await him.

Against the likes of Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre and others, The One will help spearhead a new era for the developmental brand.

9. Don't Sleep on Bliss vs. Banks

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks isn't getting the attention that much of the SummerSlam card is, but it's sure to be one of the most talked-about matches from Sunday's PPV.

Animosity simmered in their first battle for the Raw Women's Championship at Great Balls of Fire. Bliss had one of her best showings to date. The champion and challenger had great chemistry that was only briefly explored during the bout.

Real-life heat between them, which the champ confirmed in a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, is clearly translating to more believable bad blood in the ring.

Their rematch promises to be even better. The stage will be grander. WWE isn't likely to truncate their story with a count-out as it did in their first meeting. And Banks fighting to reclaim the No. 1 contender spot in recent weeks has made this story an easier one to invest in.

All that adds up to Bliss and The Boss having a real chance to steal the show at SummerSlam.

10. Rhodes Speaks Out

No one would blame you if you were speechless after the recent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia. ROH champion Cody Rhodes, though, shared some powerful words in response:

Eloquently put, champ.

It's hard to believe we're still having to have this conversation. But here we are in 2017 having to push back against Nazis. Seeing someone like Rhodes using his platform to do just that is a welcomed, comforting sight.