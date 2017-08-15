WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division received some major exposure during Monday's Raw when Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new champion.

The match itself was good, but having the title change hands on free TV instead of at SummerSlam—when their match was originally scheduled—divided fans.

Some thought it was a smart move because it gave 205 Live some needed press, but others were unhappy to see Neville's dominant reign come to an end during an unadvertised match.

The King of the Cruiserweights will have a rematch at SummerSlam, but we don't need to worry about that until Sunday.

For now, let's take a look at everything we saw on this week's episode of 205 Live.