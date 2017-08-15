WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15August 15, 2017
The cruiserweight division received some major exposure during Monday's Raw when Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new champion.
The match itself was good, but having the title change hands on free TV instead of at SummerSlam—when their match was originally scheduled—divided fans.
Some thought it was a smart move because it gave 205 Live some needed press, but others were unhappy to see Neville's dominant reign come to an end during an unadvertised match.
The King of the Cruiserweights will have a rematch at SummerSlam, but we don't need to worry about that until Sunday.
For now, let's take a look at everything we saw on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Tony Nese and Drew Gulak vs. Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander
- Gulak and Nese have an interesting relationship. They have teamed up a number of times, but they aren't technically a tag team. They could easily help beef up Raw's tag team division until one of them is ready to challenge for the cruiserweight title.
- At least one person could be heard counting Nese's abs with him during his entrance. It's an improvement over the silence he usually gets when he talks without a mic.
- Gulak did a better job putting Nese over during his pre-match promo.
- Watching someone walk on the ring ropes will always be impressive because so few people can do it without the support of another wrestler. Metalik makes it look easy.
The show started with a tag team match featuring Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik going up against two men who have worked together multiple times, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak.
Gulak is a technician, Nese is a powerhouse, Metalik is a high-flyer and Alexander can do a little of everything, so this match had the potential to be great based solely on the competitors' ability.
The babyfaces pulled out all the stops in the first few minutes to make sure everyone in the arena was paying attention to what was happening in the ring. The crowd for 205 Live can seem tired after SmackDown sometimes, so it was nice to hear everyone appreciating the action.
After an exciting and competitive bout, Alexander scored the win for his team by pinning Gulak. This was a great display of the talents on the 205 Live roster who are still waiting for their chance to shine as champion.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights
The Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali
- Ali is slowly morphing into Mortis from WCW judging by his attire.
- It would be awesome if WWE brought back Paul London, even if it was just for a short feud with Kendrick. Those two worked so well together.
- Ali should be upset Gallagher cost him a match, but WWE will never address it because babyfaces rarely have problems with each other.
- Kendrick was visibly shaken backstage later in the show. He came up with the idea to challenge Gallagher to a duel next week, whatever that means.
The second bout saw The Brian Kendrick battle Mustafa Ali. This match was made after a backstage altercation between the two earlier in the day.
Kendrick looked somewhat distracted during the match, and it allowed Ali to take control right away. The Wizard of Odd tried to make a comeback a few times, but Ali kept countering his counters.
The former cruiserweight champion finally got his bearings after he kicked Ali off the top rope and locked in the Captain's Hook submission.
Ali was able to get to the ropes, but Kendrick continued to punish him until Jack Gallagher showed up. Gentleman Jack caused a disqualification by attacking Kendrick.
The match between Ali and Kendrick was average for both competitors, but the evolution of Gallagher from a Mary Poppins character into a British brawler has been fun to watch.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Ariya Daivari vs. Rich Swann
- TJP's injury is likely a work. Nothing has been reported by any news source about it yet.
- Daivari needs new entrance music. A better song could help him get over more than some people realize.
Rich Swann was supposed to have another "friendly" match with TJP this week, but he was informed by Ariya Daivari that TJP was out and he was in without any further explanation.
This is a matchup we have seen many times before, so what we witnessed between the ropes was nothing new. This was all about the ending.
TJP's music distracted Swann as his so-called friend limped on to the stage with crutches and a large brace on his knee. The distraction led to Daivari hitting his clothesline finisher to get the win.
The feud between Swann and TJP continues to be both confusing and intriguing. It seems like WWE wants to make TJP the heel, but it's not impossible for Swann to be the one who comes out of this as the bad guy.
Grade: C-
Notes and Highlights
Akira Tozawa's Championship Celebration
- O'Neil was stumbling over his words when he introduced Tozawa. He is usually great at being a hype man.
- Tozawa's reaction to being splashed with champagne was pretty funny.
- Neville looked like a man who hadn't slept since losing the title. He does so many little things to make his character entertaining. A simple thing like messing up his hair conveyed his mood perfectly.
Titus O'Neil put together a special segment to celebrate Akira Tozawa's big win over Neville on Raw. The ring had a red carpet, a podium and some champagne.
O'Neil talked up his client before the Japanese spoke about how winning the cruiserweight title is something he has always dreamed of and how much it means to finally have it.
Predictably, Neville came out to declare his intentions to regain the belt at SummerSlam, and he even had a clock on the big screen counting down the minutes until Sunday's PPV.
The former champion couldn't restrain his anger and ended up trying to attack Tozawa, only to end up being driven from the ring to end the show.
Championship celebrations are odd because WWE only does them occasionally, but this one worked because Neville was so convincing as a man on the verge of snapping.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights