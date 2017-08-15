Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Rematch Nearly Set, Bob Arum Says

Tertius Pickard/Associated Press

Top Rank promotions boss Bob Arum told Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix on Tuesday that Manny Pacquiao's rematch against Jeff Horn is "pretty much there" and that they only have a few details left to hammer out.

One of those sticking points is the location, which will reportedly be somewhere in Australia.

Mannix also noted the WBO has been asked to submit judges' names so they can "be fully vetted by both sides" after Horn won a controversial decision over Pacquiao on July 2.

Expectations weren't particularly high for the first meeting, but Pacquiao and Horn put on an entertaining, haymaker-filled show that appeared to be trending toward a welterweight title defense for the Filipino.

However, a stunning 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous decision in Horn's favor allowed the upstart Australian to claim the WBO strap on his home turf at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

By virtue of his loss, Pacquiao was able to trigger a rematch clause that was included in the original contract he signed with Horn.

It appears the 38-year-old will try to exact revenge and return to the top of the welterweight class before he contemplates calling it quits for good.