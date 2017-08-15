LeBron James Calls Donald Trump the 'So-Called President,' Talks Charlottesville

LeBron James Calls Donald Trump the 'So-Called President,' Talks CharlottesvilleAugust 15, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James continued his criticism of President Donald Trump, calling Trump the "so-called president" at an event for his foundation in Sandusky, Ohio, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported.
McMenamin shared the entirety of James' comments:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron's full comments on Charlottesville: https://t.co/FJJCT8rkiN2017-8-16 01:35:47
Earlier Tuesday, James tweeted Trump is making hate "fashionable again":
LeBron James @KingJames
Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now!2017-8-15 20:54:00
James also expressed his disappointment with the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend:
LeBron James @KingJames
It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾♂️2017-8-12 23:42:57
LeBron James @KingJames
Our youth deserves better!! Flat out2017-8-12 23:45:52
White nationalists held a "Unite the Right" rally last Friday night. Counter-protesters arrived Saturday, and CNN's Jason Hanna, Kaylee Hartung, Devon M. Sayers and Steve Almasy reported 19 people were injured during the demonstrations in addition to one death. Heather Heyer died when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.
"Racism is evil—and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said in a statement about Charlottesville, per CNN.com's Dan Merica. "Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."
Trump appeared to recant those statements somewhat Tuesday, however, when he said, "You got a lot of bad people in the other group, too," in reference to the counter-protesters, per CNN's official Twitter account.