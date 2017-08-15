LeBron James Calls Donald Trump the 'So-Called President,' Talks Charlottesville

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James continued his criticism of President Donald Trump, calling Trump the "so-called president" at an event for his foundation in Sandusky, Ohio, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported.

McMenamin shared the entirety of James' comments:

Earlier Tuesday, James tweeted Trump is making hate "fashionable again":

James also expressed his disappointment with the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend:

White nationalists held a "Unite the Right" rally last Friday night. Counter-protesters arrived Saturday, and CNN's Jason Hanna, Kaylee Hartung, Devon M. Sayers and Steve Almasy reported 19 people were injured during the demonstrations in addition to one death. Heather Heyer died when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

"Racism is evil—and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said in a statement about Charlottesville, per CNN.com's Dan Merica. "Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."

Trump appeared to recant those statements somewhat Tuesday, however, when he said, "You got a lot of bad people in the other group, too," in reference to the counter-protesters, per CNN's official Twitter account.