Nolan Arenado Exits Game vs. Braves with Hand Injury

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado left Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an apparent hand injury.

Per Nick Groke of the Denver Post, Arenado was removed after Braves outfielder Lane Adams hit a grounder that nailed Colorado's All-Star on his left hand.

Arenado was already dealing with a contusion on the same hand after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins pitcher Vance Worley during a game on Sunday.

Should Arenado miss extended time, it would leave a huge void in the middle of Colorado's lineup and at third base. The 26-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and led the National League in RBI each of the past two. He's currently leading the Senior Circuit in RBI again in 2017, with 103 coming into Thursday.

In addition to his RBI prowess, Arenado's 27 homers leads the Rockies, and his .590 slugging percentage ranks second. He's also one of the best defensive third basemen in Major League Baseball. His 17 defensive runs saved led all NL players, per FanGraphs.

The Rockies have been a surprise team in the NL this season, though their accomplishments have been overshadowed by virtue of playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their 67-53 record is third-best in the NL, making Arenado's potential absence even more significant as they continue a push to the playoffs.