Predicting Shane McMahon's Impact on AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens at WWE SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

In the latest sign that the guest referee will be the ultimate X-factor in United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam, a public apology ended with Shane McMahon eating a superkick and struggling to get back to his feet.

The SmackDown commissioner will be as key to the in-ring story at Sunday's pay-per-view during the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens bout between champion and challenger. Foreshadowing points to him playing heavily into the climax, setting up a new rivalry in the process.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, Styles tried to make amends with Shane-O-Mac after inadvertently kicking him in the head last week.

Thanks to Owens' arrival, the bad blood between KO and Styles, and McMahon's willingness to step into the middle of their fight, things turned chaotic in a hurry. A tussle ended with Owens blasting McMahon in the face with a superkick.

This all lays the foundation for a physical altercation between McMahon and the men he will be officiating at SummerSlam.

Owens' paranoia will see him take issue with McMahon's reffing. KO is likely to craft some plan where Styles and McMahon butt heads during the bout. And with as much focus as Shane-O-Mac has received during the build to this bout, he will no doubt play into how the contest ends.

Even before this latest altercation, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc thought this would all lead to a rivalry between McMahon and KO:

McMahon and Styles have already feuded this year. It makes more sense to have Owens battle the commissioner moving forward.

The safe bet is that Owens' antics anger McMahon to the point that he puts hands on him. When that costs The Prizefighter the chance to reclaim the U.S. title, SmackDown will have a marquee feud waiting to go.