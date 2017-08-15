Blake Bortles Says He's Fine After Having Reduced Practice Reps Due to Tired Arm

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles quelled concerns Tuesday that his arm is tired even though the team has reduced his practice reps in recent days.

"My arm is fine," Bortles said, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "It feels good. I’ll be all right."

According to DiRocco, Bortles "took fewer than 20 snaps in team and seven-on-seven work on Sunday and did not participate in those drills the last half of practice."

"So we rested him the other day," head coach Doug Marrone said, per DiRocco. "I thought he came back and really had no issues for these two days [against the Bucs]."

Bortles, who threw 16 interceptions en route to a 3-13 finish in 2016, has been under the microscope in practice all summer long.

One instance came in late July, when Marrone said he was "concerned" after Bortles tossed five picks during one of the team's first training camp practices.

Bortles was the center of attention again Tuesday when wide receiver Allen Robinson was caught on video (warning: NSFW language) by Pewter Report imploring his quarterback to "keep that s--t in bounds" following an overthrow:

The Jaguars will return to the preseason gridiron Thursday at EverBank Field when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Bortles attempts to build some positive momentum in advance of a Week 1 clash with the Houston Texans.