    Duke's Grayson Allen Says He'll Take Marvin Bagley Under His Wing

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    Duke's Grayson Allen (3) passes the ball as South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) defends during the second half in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Duke shooting guard Grayson Allen said he would take new recruit Marvin Bagley under his wing with the Blue Devils, per TMZ Sports.

    "He's big time," Allen said. "He's gonna be really good for us."  

    "I'm one of the only guys returning," Allen added. "We have a bunch of good guys that are sophomore and juniors too. ... I think our team is going to mesh really well and he'll help."

    Bagley, who was originally in the class of 2018, reclassified and committed to Duke on Monday.  He is considered Scout.com's top recruit in the class of 2017 and joins a ridiculous incoming group that includes fellow 5-star players Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr.

    "You know, I just had a good feeling there ever since they first offered me a scholarship in ninth grade," Bagley said, per Paul Biancardi of ESPN.com. "I've always liked Duke. It's a special place. And you have to be special to be a part of it. So I'm just blessed. I thank God every day for allowing me to see schools like that and just be in a position to go to a place like that. So I'm very thankful."

    His addition instantly made Duke the favorites to win the ACC and one of the front-runners to win the national championship as well. While the explosive power forward will be the featured attraction at Cameron Indoor Stadium this year, Allen will be the wily veteran and team leader.

    And he seems excited to pair with Bagley.

    "He's easy to play with," he told TMZ. "Just throw it up near the rim and he'll go get it."

