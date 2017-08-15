QB Chris Robison Transfers to Florida Atlantic from Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison announced his intention to transfer to Florida Atlantic for the fall semester.

Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop provided the statement:

Robison was dismissed from Oklahoma earlier this month due to a violation of team rules. The 4-star freshman will have to sit out the 2017 season but will still have four years of eligibility remaining because he can use his redshirt.

Robison's short tenure in Oklahoma was mired in issues, including missed team meetings and an arrest for public intoxication.

Earlier Tuesday, former Florida State and Auburn wide receiver John Franklin III announced he would attend Florida Atlantic. Lane Kiffin has made a habit of hauling in players from former Power Five schools to transfer to FAU since taking the head coaching job and appears to be using that as a strategy to build a mid-major powerhouse.