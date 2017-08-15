Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett Anthem Protest: 'Heart Is in Such a Great Place'

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday Michael Bennett's "heart is in such a great place" after the defensive end told reporters he is planning to sit for the national anthem throughout the 2017 season as a protest against social injustice.

"He has already done so much work to try to understand where he can help, and he's doing marvelous things in our community here," Carroll said, per the News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "He's been overseas. He's been to Africa, he's been to Haiti. He's spent time in Badlands (National Park), Native American communities, so he can understand.

"He's done more a lot more work than most people would ever be able to do in a lifetime in trying to understand where he can help and what he could possibly do. He's a very good person, a very amazing guy."

Carroll's complete comments can be viewed below, courtesy of Bell:

Bennett remained seated for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and explained his decision during a post-game meeting with reporters.

"Seeing everything in Virginia and stuff that is going on I just wanted to be able to use my platform to continuously speak out on injustice," Bennett said, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

"First of all I want to make sure people understand I love the military — my father was in the military," Bennett added. "I love hot dogs like any other American. I love football like any other American. But I don't love segregation, I don't love riots, I don't love oppression. I don't love gender slander."

On Monday, a member of the Seahawks' front office told ESPN.com's Jim Trotter he was fine with the protest "as long as Michael is preaching love and not hate."