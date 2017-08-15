Chargers LB Denzel Perryman to Undergo Ankle Surgery; out at Least 2 Months

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Tuesday that linebacker Denzel Perryman required ankle surgery and will be out of action for at least two months, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

Perryman suffered the injury in the team's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that Perryman, 24, suffered a torn ankle ligament. He also reported before the full extent of Perryman's injury was known that the linebacker was a "strong candidate for IR/designated to return."

It's a major loss for the Bolts, as Perryman was slated to start at middle linebacker and call the plays in Gus Bradley's defense. There were big expectations for the team's front seven overall, led by bookend pass-rushers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Perryman has accumulated 145 tackles, four sacks and an interception in his first two NFL seasons.

Korey Toomer, Jatavis Brown and Kyle Emanuel will now be expected to occupy the starting linebacker positions in Perryman's absence.