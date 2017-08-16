Low Ki Talks Destination X, GFW Impact Wrestling and WWE

Courtesy of Impact Wrestling.

Low Ki is one of the most well-traveled and talented in-ring performers in wrestling history, and he is still going strong during his latest run in Impact Wrestling.

At 37 years old, Low Ki has seen it all during his time in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling and other major federations, but he takes great pride in continuing to learn despite 20 years in the business.

In a recent interview promoting the 2017 edition of Destination X on Thursday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV, Low Ki spoke to Ring Rust Radio about the upcoming live event, the transition from TNA to Global Force Wrestling and the scheduling issues with major companies like WWE.

At Destination X, Low Ki was scheduled to face off against Alberto El Patron for the unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship, but the company recently announced that Patron had been stripped of the title.

With Patron still suspended, Low Ki is uncertain what role he will play Thursday as Bruce Prichard is scheduled to make an announcement about the championship scene.

"As far as plans for the company, I have no clue. My game plan has always been to go after Alberto, my training has been detailed or tailored more towards dealing with him, but as I am always prepared that's not really that big of a change for me," Low Ki said. "It's just changing the target. If it's not Alberto, who's next in line? At the moment, I don't know who that is."

Regardless of what the company does with the now vacant world title, Low Ki deserves the first crack at it. As the No. 1 contender before the belt was stripped from Patron, he makes the best case as the rightful champion.

Not only is Low Ki one of the best workers in the company, he is also a TNA original with plenty of history with Impact Wrestling. As one of the few remaining wrestlers who saw the company's growth from a small promotion to the GFW we know today, he was open about what the locker room is like nowadays.

"I think with Global Force right now, the locker room is reminiscent of the early stages of TNA back in 2002 because it's a new development period and it's a building stage. You have a wider variety of performers from different locations and different experiences," Low Ki said. "However, on the flipside, we no longer have a heavy atmosphere of toxic performers, toxic attitudes, toxic management, so there is a reduction in the toxicity that used to exist there and it's a much more welcoming and a much more community-type atmosphere in the back. This was very similar to the beginning of TNA."

For hardcore Impact Wrestling fans, there was a period where the outlook of the company looked bleak, but the change in management and philosophy behind the scenes has helped improve the environment. With the performers and employees feeling better about the situation, the focus can shift to the in-ring product, which can truly set GFW apart from other brands.

While no change at the top comes without some fans and wrestlers feeling slighted or betrayed, the recent success of Impact Wrestling and the improved product speak volumes about the decisions being made behind the scenes.

One of the biggest benefits of working for GFW is the limited schedule. Performers favor being able to work on side projects and spend time with their families, and Low Ki has seen what it takes to work for all the top companies in the world.

When asked to compare them, Low Ki spoke candidly.

"I've been in every major company in Japan, I've been in every major company in the United States. I've seen all of the scheduling, and it's always been a consistent issue," Low Ki said. "New Japan has the best-arranged schedule with sensitivity to the performer's workload. You take WWE, five cities and five days a week. You're running these guys into the ground."

"These are human beings, they are not horses, but this is a continuing method of practice and that's why you got guys on the chopping block for minor things or what led to them being injured was things that were avoidable or things that were minor initially which led to bigger problems," Low Ki continued. "This is mismanagement on scheduling but it comes from management because there's a lack of familiarity from performers."

Now that Low Ki is back in Impact Wrestling, he can focus on dominating his competition on a more reasonable schedule. The veteran has also talked openly about making the transition from in-ring competition to teaching wrestling, but he still has enough in the tank to make Impact Wrestling fun to watch every week.

Whether he wins the GFW world title eventually or not, Low Ki deserves to be regarded as one of the top performers of our generation. While he may not have many years left in his career, wrestling fans should be savoring every moment they have with him on television.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).