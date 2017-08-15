Robert Horry Named Suspect in LAPD Investigation of Fight Outside Staples Center

Randy Belice/Getty Images

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry reportedly has been named as a suspect in a Los Angeles Police Department investigation after he was allegedly caught on video punching a man while in attendance at the Nike 3ON3 Basketball Tournament in Los Angeles.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported Tuesday the LAPD has yet to file charges or make any arrests.

Horry told TMZ the altercation, which reportedly occurred Aug. 5 outside Staples Center, was fueled by comments from a heckler who was affiliated with a team his son was playing against.

"The guy was trash talking the whole game," Horry said. "He shoved me. Where I'm from, you protect yourself."

Horry also alleged the heckler had taunted his son's team at previous games.

According to Tuesday's report, the LAPD will send its findings over to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office once the investigation is complete. At that point, a decision will be made regarding criminal charges.