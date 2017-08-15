Jets WR Lucky Whitehead Suffers Foot Injury; out Indefinitely

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead suffered a broken foot and is out indefinitely, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday.

Whitehead, 25, suffered the foot injury during Monday's practice session. He was using crutches and a walking boot on the sidelines Tuesday. Bowles said it's unclear at this point whether the injury will require surgery.

"I don't know if he's out for the year, but I know he's out for a little while," Bowles told reporters.

Whitehead was previously released by the Dallas Cowboys in July after a case of mistaken identity briefly caused him to have a warrant out for his arrest. Police later dropped all charges against Whitehead, and the Jets picked him up on waivers.

A former undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, Whitehead has made just nine receptions for 64 yards in his career. He's made most of his contributions as a kick and punt returner but has never returned one for a touchdown.