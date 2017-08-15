    Jets WR Lucky Whitehead Suffers Foot Injury; out Indefinitely

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2017

    New York Jets Lucky Whitehead makes a catch during a NFL football training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead suffered a broken foot and is out indefinitely, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday. 

    Whitehead, 25, suffered the foot injury during Monday's practice session. He was using crutches and a walking boot on the sidelines Tuesday. Bowles said it's unclear at this point whether the injury will require surgery.

    "I don't know if he's out for the year, but I know he's out for a little while," Bowles told reporters.

    Whitehead was previously released by the Dallas Cowboys in July after a case of mistaken identity briefly caused him to have a warrant out for his arrest. Police later dropped all charges against Whitehead, and the Jets picked him up on waivers.

    A former undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, Whitehead has made just nine receptions for 64 yards in his career. He's made most of his contributions as a kick and punt returner but has never returned one for a touchdown.

    Related

      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      McCown Earns Praise, Will See Expanded Action Against Lions

      Rich Cimini
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Will Allow Players to Wear Personalized Cleats

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Elliott Officially Appeals Suspension

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B-Marsh Says Richardson Feud Is Dead

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report