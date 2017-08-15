WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 15

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

In the process of hyping SummerSlam, Tuesday's WWE SmackDown closed off one of the pay-per-view's potential paths.

Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena ended in a shocker when Baron Corbin forced his way into the action, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, only to stumble. Suddenly, Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's event doesn't have the suspense born from a possible cash-in surrounding it.

Elsewhere on the go-home show, SmackDown Live commisioner Shane McMahon stepped into an AJ Styles-Kevin Owens fight, taking a kick to the head for the second straight week. Carmella lurked near Natalya and Naomi with her Money in the Bank briefcase in hand.

Randy Orton offered Rusev a warning of his potential future at the PPV.

SmackDown underwhelmed in its attempt to build up some bouts; with others, it used foreshadowing and bad blood to power toward SummerSlam.

The following is a breakdown of the full show: grading, recapping and analyzing the night's matches and promos.