Steve Nash Rips Donald Trump for Defending White Supremacists, Promoting Wine

    Former NBA MVP Steve Nash spoke out Tuesday after President Donald Trump addressed violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend between white supremacists and counter-protestors. 

    In a post on Twitter (warning: NSFW language), Nash criticized Trump for doubling down on his statement that people on "many sides" were responsible for the violence. He also took aim at the President for promoting his winery in Charlottesville when asked if he would visit the site of the riots.       

    "I own actually one of the largest wineries in the United States," Trump said, per the Toronto Star's Daniel Dale. "It's in Charlottesville."

    Nash wasn't the only player affiliated with the NBA to speak up Tuesday. 

    Shortly after the press conference concluded, LeBron James tweeted his objection to Trump's comments, specifically ones about the removal of a statue of Confederate Army commander Robert E. Lee: 

    "Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee," Trump said, per the New York Times' Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman. "This week, it is Robert E. Lee and this week, Stonewall Jackson. Is it George Washington next? You have to ask yourself: Where does it stop?"

    On Saturday, James tweeted the events in Charlottesville were "sad" and that "our youth deserves better!! Flat out."

    "Is this the direction our country is heading?" James added. "Make America Great Again huh?! He said that."

