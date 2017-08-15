Dak Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension Does Not Put Pressure on Cowboys

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the regular season with star running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games, quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't believe the pressure on the team has changed.

Prescott addressed Elliott's suspension and where things stand for the Cowboys after Tuesday's practice.

"We have great running backs," he said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris. Those guys have had a lot of success in this league for a long time. It's just an opportunity for them to come in and get more reps in that time off."

Elliott became a sensation as a rookie for the Cowboys last season. He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and finished third with 15 touchdowns.

Despite the impact Elliott had on Dallas' offense, Prescott also pointed out the offensive line played an integral role in that success:

"A huge impact with his ability to run the ball, make the defense load the box, giving us one-on-ones outside and not only that, keeping our defense off the field and keeping their defense on the field for a long time. That's not just Zeke. That's the offensive line, that's the receivers blocking. We still have all of those guys in his time off."

In 2015, one year before Elliott was drafted, McFadden had success running behind Dallas' offensive line with 1,089 yards. Prescott finished second on the team last season with 282 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Expectations are understandably high for the Cowboys, with or without Elliott. They won the NFC East with a 13-3 record in 2016 before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round.